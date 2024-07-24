Sangameshwara Temple embraces monsoon rains

Kurnool: The Sangameshwara Swamy temple, a revered Saivite shrine, has entered its annual period of submergence.



The rising backwaters of the Srisailam reservoir, brimming with monsoon bounty, have gently enveloped the Vepadaru Sivalingam within the temple.

On Tuesday, temple priest Raghurama Sarma performed a series of closing rituals, culminating in a special Abhishekam using the sacred waters of seven rivers. This Abhishekam symbolised the harmonious union of the temple with the life-giving Krishna River.A final Mangala Harathi marked the temporary closure of the temple for darshan, with devotees expected to return in approximately seven months when the water recedes.This submergence is a unique and well-understood phenomenon for the Sangameshwara temple.Far from being a cause for concern, it’s seen as a time of renewal. Temple officials prioritise devotee safety by restricting access during this period.The annual embrace by the Krishna River is believed to be a blessing, replenishing the surrounding land and signifying the enduring connection between nature and spirituality.