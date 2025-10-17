Sandhyarani Visits Saluru CHC, Reviews Health Of Hostel Students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani visited the Saluru Community Health Centre (CHC) on Friday to assess the condition of hostel students admitted due to illness. Her visit followed reports of students falling sick amid a strike by Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors, which disrupted local medical services.

Upon arrival, the minister interacted with medical staff and reviewed the condition of 21 students under treatment. Doctors confirmed that none of the cases were critical. The minister instructed that enhanced care continue until all patients had fully recovered and sought regular health updates. She emphasised the need for close monitoring until every student was safely discharged.

The affected students belong to six hostels — four tribal welfare hostels, one social welfare hostel, and one Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). Initially, six students were admitted, but the number rose to 21 as more cases emerged. Among them, two were diagnosed with jaundice, one with malaria, and the rest with mild symptoms such as fever and fatigue.

Sandhyarani directed health officials to ensure immediate and comprehensive medical support. “The government is fully committed to your well-being. We have taken steps to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place,” she assured the students.

In response to the outbreak, the minister ordered a detailed inspection of hostel conditions. Officials were instructed to review the quality of food, safety of drinking water, and overall hygiene in and around the hostels and school premises. These measures aim to prevent further illness and improve living conditions for hostel residents.

During her interaction with parents and students, Sandhyarani reiterated the government’s commitment to student health. “Every child’s well-being is our priority. We are working to ensure a swift recovery so that students can return to school without delay,” she said.