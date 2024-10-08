Sand to be available at 3 desiltation points in Eluru District

KAKINADA: Eluru joint collector P. Dathri Reddy announced that sand will soon be available at three de-siltation points in Eluru District: Pattiseema, Gutala, and Gutala-I. Once these reaches are operational, approximately 60,000 metric tonnes of sand will be accessible.

During a media briefing on Monday, Reddy, alongside Eluru district superintendent of police K. Prath Siva Kishore, explained that while the sand is supplied free of cost, consumers will need to cover transportation and organisational charges. She noted that as of Monday, 70 per cent of bookings had already been received, with an additional 30 per cent of sand reserved for emergency works.

Currently, 26,000 tonnes of sand are available at the Ibrahimpatnam reach in Kukkunuru mandal. Reddy mentioned that if consumers request 500 tonnes of sand per day, this supply could last for another month. To facilitate the process, a dedicated centre has been established at the collector’s office. Consumers can reach out for assistance by calling any of the following numbers: 8886542999, 9533922444, 9493040757, 8074462376, 9550434613, and 7842684296.

For those interested in obtaining sand from East Godavari, it is available at Yerinammaghat, Dondagunta Revu, Aurangabad, Pandalaparru, Pendyala, and Vadapalli sand reach points. Bookings can be made through village or ward secretariats and the AP Sand Portal.