Sand Supply: CM’s Stress on Value Addition, Satellite-based Monitoring, Free Supply

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the Mines and Geology department to prepare a detailed report on the value of mineral wealth in Andhra Pradesh and frame a policy for granting mining leases to Vadderas and their societies.

During a review meeting held at the secretariat on Friday on the mining sector and the implementation of the free sand policy, the CM emphasized that enhanced revenue could be achieved only through value addition of minerals.

Officials told him that the mining department had set a revenue target of `3,320 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal, representing a 34 per cent growth over the previous year. Over 72 per cent of the state’s mineral revenue currently comes from manganese etc.

Naidu noted that states like Odisha earned around `50,000 crore annually through value-added mining operations. By adopting a similar approach, AP could potentially generate `20,000–30,000 crore in such revenue. He also ordered speedy approvals for some 6,500 pending mining applications.

Regarding a policy for the Vaddera community, Naidu asked the mining department to draft guidelines for lease of mines to Vadderas, a backward community traditionally involved in quarrying.

The CM said a proposal for providing 15 per cent reservation for Vadderas and their cooperative societies in the awarding of mining leases be prepared for discussion in the next cabinet meeting.

To promote their economic welfare, the chief minister suggested offering 50 per cent relaxation in seigniorage and premium charges and linking this policy with MSME development to help Vadderas transition into small-scale entrepreneurs.

Officials must employ satellite imagery and drone-based analytics to monitor mining activities and issuing of permits in real time. “Every excavation must be mapped and reviewed periodically using technology,” Naidu said.

He highlighted the potential of heavy mineral and beach sand mining for value-added processing to enhance the state’s revenue. “We must also study the supply of raw iron ore to the Kadapa steel plant.”

Emphasizing that the government’s free sand policy must benefit the public, the CM ordered its strict implementation so as to prevent misuse and illegal transportation.

Officials apprised him that 66.5 lakh metric tonnes of sand has been stockpiled for the current season, with 43 lakh tonnes available across distribution points.

Naidu stressed that sand should reach even the last in line, with minimal loading and transport costs. He called for regular inspections across the state to ensure availability and directed the authorities to strengthen CCTV surveillance on inter-state transport routes. Monitoring of free sand distribution through the real-time governance system should also be reinforced, he said.

The meeting was attended by mines minister Kollu Ravindra, principal secretary Mukesh Meena, commissioner Praveen Kumar and RTGS officials.