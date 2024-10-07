Sand scarcity cripples construction industry in Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MLA

Vijayawada: Former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu has slammed the Telugu Desam coalition government for exploiting the state’s sand resources under the guise of its “free sand” policy. Speaking to the media at the party’s central office on Sunday, Sudhakar Babu alleged that coalition leaders have been profiting from the sale of sand at exorbitant rates, four times higher than previous prices.

Despite the promise of free sand, Sudhakar Babu revealed that the actual cost of a lorry load of sand has surged to Rs 54,000. He criticised the government’s online sand booking system, stating that it is only functional at midnight, making it difficult for people to secure sand during the day.

Additionally, the former MLA pointed out that stock points across the state are empty, disrupting the supply chain and leaving approximately 45 lakh construction workers unemployed.

Sudhakar Babu highlighted the significant revenue loss caused by the current sand crisis. During the previous YSRC government, sand sales generated Rs 765 crore annually, totaling around Rs 3,825 crore in five years. However, since the TD came to power, they have depleted 45 lakh tonnes of sand in just one month following the election results.The sand shortage has not only impacted construction workers but has also affected 36 other professions that rely on the construction industry. Sudhakar Babu criticised the government's policy, stating that the price of sand has increased from Rs 475 per tonne to over Rs 3,000 per tonne.