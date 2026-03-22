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Sana Satish Greets PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 11:34 PM IST

Modi has reached a significant milestone of 8,913 days, marking a total of 25 years in power.

Sana Satish Greets PM Modi
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Sana Satish noted that Modi has been discharging his duties as Prime Minister since 2014, following a long tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Image: X)

Kakinada: Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of 25 years of his political office and lauded Modi for setting a new record in political history by serving as Head of Government for such a long period.

He noted that Modi has been discharging his duties as Prime Minister since 2014, following a long tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat. He has reached a significant milestone of 8,913 days, marking a total of 25 years in power.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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