Devotees from AP, Karnataka Throng Hemavathi for Unique Sambrani Ritual

ANANTAPUR: The historic Lord Shiva temple with Lord Shiva in human form in Hemavathi in Satya Sai district of Nolamba period has been with interesting spiritual offering of Sambrani on amavasya, third day of Maha Shivarathri. Tons of Sambrani offered at Agnigundam set up infront of the Lord Shiva temple by the devotees from AP and Karnataka on Tuesday.

As sambrani, Benzoin Resin or Gum Benzoin. a natural aromatic resin derived from the bark of trees in the Styrax genus, commonly used for its fragrant, calming smoke in traditional rituals in the houses in small quantity due to its ayurvedic and also spiritual connectivity. However, Hemavathi is meant to offer exclusively to Lord in large scale throwing into agnigundam.

On Tuesday, the temple priests after offering poojas to Lord Siddeswara Swamy as part of ongoing Maha Shivarathri celebrations, began Sambrani offering by lighting fire at agnigundam. Huge number of devotees, after darshan of Lord offered sambrani at specially dug ‘agni gundam. APSRTC and KSRTC operated special buses from various parts including Bengalure, Tumkur, Chitradurg of Karnataka and Anantapur, Hindupur, Puttaparthi towards Hemavathi. About 100 petty shops were set up only to sell sambrani at Hemavathi which would be for three days.

Centuries old tradition of offering sambrani was in practice in front of Sri Siddeswaraswamy Temple in Hemavathi where Lord Shiva appears as a human shape in South India. The 8th century old historic temple built during Nolamba Pallava period which is only temple with Lord Shiva appears in sitting position while all other temples are seen as Shiva Lingam in South India.

During the Shivarthri celebrations, the devotees offer Sambrani in the agni gundam after having darshan of Lord Siddeswara Swamy, the temple priests and endowment officials formally began offering of sambrani at the gundam by lighting fire.

Devotees from various parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh thronged to Hemavathi to take part in the celebrations. Temple priest Ravi observed that tradition of offering sambrani keeps away negative vibrations and also enrich nervous system. Ayurveda suggests it helps calm nerves and reduce stress.

They were used to create a mystic ambience and to draw out out innermost energy by offering sambrani into the agni gundam during every year.