Samagra Shiksha Training At Undavalli Concludes

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director B. Srinivasa Rao underlined that no child should be deprived of education.

Addressing the valedictory of the three-day state-level residential training programme organised for teaching staff and NGO representatives under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha at the Don Bosco Navajeevan Bala Bhavan in Undavalli, Srinivasa Rao emphasised that children who have been distanced from education, such as child labourers, children of migrant workers, orphans and homeless children, should be identified and provided quality education at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools (NSCBAVs).

The Samagra Shiksha state project director appealed to NGOs to take care of these students like parents, focusing not only on their education but also on health and life skills. He cautioned that children without parental support are at risk of falling prey to alcohol or substance abuse. The three-day training programme is aimed at improving the learning outcomes of the students studying in NSCBAVs.