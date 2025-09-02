Samagra Shiksha Gujarat Team Lauds AP’s Education Initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the Gujarat Samagra Shiksha, which is on a two-day study tour of Andhra Pradesh, has praised the initiatives of the AP government in developing education.

The delegation met School Education secretary Kona Sasidhar on Tuesday. AP Samagra Shiksha state project director (SPD) B. Srinivasa Rao explained to the Gujarat delegation members in detail about efforts being made by the state government to ensure quality education across the state.

The delegation from Gujarat comprised J. Ranjith Kumar, SPD, Shilpa Patel, secretary, and Asif Sawant, OIC (MIS), Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat, Bhaumik Trivedi or GCERT, and Prateek Bhatt, pedagogy expert.

Members of the Gujarat team visited Kalaparru and Kovvali ZP high schools in Eluru district, and the KGBV School in Reddigudem of NTR district. They appreciated flagship AP’s initiatives like the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Student Kit.

The Gujarat delegation interacted with students and teachers regarding Personalised Adaptive Learning and other digital learning techniques. The team members studied the school infrastructure, science labs, and servings in mid-day meals, such as ragi malt, chikki, and weekly five-egg distribution. They underlined that Gujarat would adopt similar practices.

Officials highlighted the differences between the two states, noting that while in Gujarat, KGBV hostels and schools are located separately, in Andhra Pradesh, both are integrated at one place, ensuring safety and convenience for girls. They commended the provision of facilities like resident nurses and night duty staff, which ensure the girls' health and safety.

The delegation members underlined that they would replicate the AP KGBV model in Gujarat. Later, the delegation visited the SALT office and appreciated the FLN kits, career guidance modules and tribal mother tongue books introduced in Andhra Pradesh.