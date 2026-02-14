Saluru Degree College Hostel Construction Set To Resume After Four Years





District collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy instructed officials to expedite development works across government departments, emphasising accountability and transparency in project monitoring. The issue was discussed during a video conference on Andhra Pradesh East-West Irrigation Development Corporation works, where officials identified the non-release of NIRF funds as the primary reason for the delay. The collector’s office will now send an official letter to the collegiate education department, with a decision taken to complete the `3.6 crore hostel project at the earliest.Dr Prabhakar Reddy stressed the need for revolutionary changes in monitoring ongoing projects, mandating PowerPoint presentations with live photos and videos instead of traditional reports. He directed engineers to prepare simple checklists understandable to the public and to share them with college principals. To safeguard student privacy during construction at girls’ institutions, he ordered the installation of 12-foot-high green mesh or curtains to block dust and maintain privacy.Under the PM-Janman initiative, construction of 19 tribal welfare hostels will be accelerated, with work expected to begin immediately after a land dispute in Mutyalu village is resolved. The collector also instructed that the one-stop centre project be completed and made operational by March. APEWIDC executive engineers, welfare department officials, and education department coordinators attended the review meeting.