Salalith Tottempudi Becomes India’s Rifle Body Member

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to sports in Andhra Pradesh, Salalith Tottempudi, president of the Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh (RAAP), has been elected as a governing body member of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). His term will continue till

2029.

Elections for the posts of NRAI office bearers and executive committee had been held on Thursday in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Tottempudi’s election is being hailed as a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the state’s increasing visibility and contribution to India’s shooting sports’ ecosystem. Known for his sustained efforts to nurture shooting talent, he has been instrumental in strengthening coaching, establishing infrastructure and providing competitive exposure to young shooters across AP.

Expressing gratitude after the results, Tottempudi said he is honoured to join the NRAI’s national leadership. He pledged to work towards expanding opportunities for emerging shooters. “I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the development of shooting sports in the country,” the new NRAI member underlined.

RAAP members have congratulated the newly elected NRAI leadership, including president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, senior vice president Amit Sanghi, secretary general Pawankumar Singh and honorary treasurer Meghasham Shripad Bhangle.

RAAP general secretary D. Rajkumar and executive members lauded Tottempudi’s elevation and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration with NRAI to further strengthen the shooting sports in Andhra Pradesh.



