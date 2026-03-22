Salakatla Vasanthotsavam in Tirumala From March 30 to April 1

Nellore: The annual Salakatla Vasanthotsavam will be observed in Tirumala from March 30 to April 1.

Vasanthotsavam is a three-day spring festival, traditionally celebrated during the Chaitra month (March–April) to mark the arrival of the spring season. It is conducted on the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi, and Pournami each year.

According to temple legend, the festival was introduced during the reign of King Achyutaraya in the 1460s.

During the festival, the processional deities are offered a ceremonial aromatic bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam), which is believed to provide soothing relief from the summer heat.

The festivities commence a day prior with Ankurarpanam—the ritual sowing of nine kinds of seeds—performed on the day of Uttarabhadra star. This is followed by rituals such as Punyahavachanam (purification), Vasthu Shanti (appeasing natural elements and forces), and Samprokshanam (sprinkling of holy water).

These preliminary rites are conducted by temple priests and are not open to the public.

On all three days, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts is taken in procession to the beautifully decorated Vasanta Mandapam. On the first two days, Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed for the deities with fragrant substances.

On the morning of the second day, the utsava deities are taken on a procession atop the Swarna Ratham along the four Mada streets, blessing devotees.

On the third day, Sri Rama with Sita, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya, as well as Sri Krishna with Rukmini and Satyabhama, join the procession along with Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. Following the procession, all utsava deities are brought to the Vasanta Mandapam where Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed with great religious fervour.

In view of the festival, TTD has cancelled the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas for all three days, and Astadala Padapadmaradhana on March 31.