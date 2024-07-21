Kurnool: Sakambari festival was celebrated at the renowned Srisailam temple on the occasion of Ashadha Pournami on Sunday, The presiding deity of the shrine, Goddess Sri Bhramarambha Devi, adorned with various vegetables, fruits and green leaves, gave darshan to devotees as Goddess Sakambari Devi along with other deities Utsavamurthy of Rajarajeshwari Devi, Annapurna Devi and Ankalamma Devi. The temple priests and Vedic scholars commenced the celebrations by performing the Utsava Sankalpam ritual as a prelude, followed by Maha Ganapati puja and other special rituals according to Agama Sastra, wishing for the world's welfare.

The premises of Bhramarambha Ammavaru temple were also embellished with various vegetables such as brinjal, okra, tindora, bitter gourd, legume, turmeric, sweet potato, water gourd, ridge gourd, capsicum, cabbage, beans, and carrot. Various fruits like oranges, sweet lemons, apples, banana, jackfruits, lemons, almonds, and soaked chana along with various fruits, leaves and spices .

Shodashopachara pujas were offered to the procession idol of the Goddess.

According to the Puranas, worshipping the Goddess with vegetables on Ashadha Pournami each year is believed to ensure timely and sufficient rainfall, healthy crop growth and prevention of drought, ultimately wishing for the welfare of the world, explained temple priests. Assistant executive officer G. Swamulu, supervisor Ayanna and others participated in the auspicious event.