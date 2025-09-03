Sajjala Says CM’s Challenge An Empty Rhetoric

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s challenge to the opposition YSRC as empty rhetoric and hypocritical. “If Chandrababu has the guts and courage, let him first recognise YSRC as the main opposition and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as leader of opposition in the State Legislative Assembly. Why is he so afraid of granting this rightful status to the only opposition party in AP,” Ramakrishna Reddy asked. He underlined that once the opposition status is granted, Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the assembly sessions and expose the NDA alliance government’s colossal failures. That is exactly what Chandrababu fears,” the YSRC leader maintained, speaking to the media at YSRC party’s central office in Tadepalli. He pointed out that within just 18 months, failures of the NDA coalition government are becoming clear. The ruling party is not even sending its MLAs among people, he remarked. Ramakrishna Reddy said this is because people feel cheated with non-fulfilment of Chandrababu Naidu’s so-called Super Six promises. Coalition leaders fear that they would be chased away by the public, he remarked. The YSRC state coordinator said the assembly speaker has reduced the sanctity of the assembly using foul language and abusing members questioning the government. “The speaker is acting as a shield for Chandrababu Naidu, instead of ensuring a democratic debate,” he charged. On the latest moves of ruling coalition leaders on Rushikonda buildings, Ramakrishna Reddy observed that these very leaders had described the structures as Jagan’s palaces. “Today, their own government orders confirm that they belong to the Tourism department. This exposes their lies and hypocrisy,” he added.