Sajjala Attends Inquiry Over Attack on TD Office

Vijayawada:YSR Congress state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy attended the inquiry at Mangalagiri Rural police station in Guntur district on Thursday in connection with a case registered against the attack on TD’s head office.

Mangalagiri DSP Muralikrishna and circle inspector Srinivasa Rao questioned the senior YSRC leader about his involvement in the attack. Sajjala reportedly evaded the questions saying he was not aware or did not remember.



Later, CI Srinivasa Rao told media persons that they asked Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy 38 questions that they had prepared in advance based on evidence available with them. But they did not get proper responses for the questions. The YSRC leader claimed he had not been present on the day of the attack at the TDP office.



The CI said as the state government has entrusted the case to CID, they would hand over the case to it.



A high drama unfolded at the police station when advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy picked up an argument with police demanding that he be allowed to accompany the YSR Congress leader for the inquiry into the police station.



However, police allowed only Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to attend the inquiry.