Sajeeva Charitra Chronicling Life Of NTR Released

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
17 Sept 2025 12:33 AM IST

The book, brought out by the NTR Literature Committee and authored by Vikram Poola under the guidance of committee chairman TD Janardhan highlights the political turbulence following the dismissal of NTR’s government in 1984 and the subsequent movement to restore democracy: Reports

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handing over to Book of Sajeeva Charitra to Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy after release in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (left) and TDP Politburo member and NTR Literature Committee Chairman TD Janardhan (second from left) are also seen — Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: A book titled Sajeeva Charitra (Living History), chronicling the life and political journey of former chief minister and Telugu Desam founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was released at an event in Poranki on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Tripura governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy, assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and minister Kollu Ravindra were among those present.

The book, brought out by the NTR Literature Committee and authored by Vikram Poola under the guidance of committee chairman TD Janardhan highlights the political turbulence following the dismissal of NTR’s government in 1984 and the subsequent movement to restore democracy.

The chief minister said 1983 was a sensational phase in national politics. “People will know what happened in1984 through this book. The results of the 1983 AP elections were a lesson to the Congress. Some 161 MLAs went to Ramakrishna Studio at that time and set up camp. As many as 26 governments were overthrown in 37 years, one government (NTR) fell in 18 months and only NT Rama Rao won this great struggle,” Naidu said.

He noted that the people revolted against the dismissal of the NTR government. Indrasena Reddy played a key role in bringing the MLAs back to the party. Venkaiah Naidu worked hard to bring all the leaders under one roof. Governor Ram Lal acted unilaterally that day. All the people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari protested unitedly. When no one in the country gave the MLAs accommodation, Ramakrishna Hegde gave them shelter in Karnataka.”

Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu recalled that NTR’s democratically elected government was “unjustly toppled” in 1984 while its CM was undergoing heart surgery in the US. “Governor Ram Lal and Nadendla Bhaskar Rao orchestrated the political coup, which was a shameless murder of democracy.”

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy recalled his entry to the assembly for the first time in 1983 under NTR’s leadership. He credited NTR for responding positively to Opposition queries and for living by the ideals he portrayed in his films.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
