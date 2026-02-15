Sailing Ship INS Tarangini Arrives in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Sail training ship INS Tarangini is among several Indian and foreign naval vessels that arrived in Visakhapatnam for the international fleet review and MILAN exercise beginning February 18.

Sources from the Navy said 75 naval vessels are expected to participate in the two major global events. Of them, 20 are foreign vessels.

Tarangani has the distinction of flying the Indian flag at the international fleet review during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Sri Lankan Navy in December 2010. She was the only tall ship to attend the event and was the first to be reviewed by the Sri Lankan president.

The ship stood out during the review with its yards manned by Indian naval cadets and midshipmen of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Commissioned in 1997, Tarangani became the first Indian naval ship to navigate the globe in 2003-2004.

India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which is likely to steal the show at the IFR 26, is expected to arrive on Monday evening. The vessel is currently under deployment.

Among the foreign ships, Miguel Malvar, a frigate of Philippine Navy, arrived at Visakhapatnam naval dockyard to participate in the two events.

CGS Huravee, a patrol vessel of the Maldives National Defence Force, was welcome on her arrival at the Naval Dockyard. The ship will take part in both IFR and MILAN, marking continued maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives.

Similarly, SCGS Zoroaster (P609) of the Seychelles Coast Guard made a port call. The vessel’s participation reflects ongoing engagement between the two maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region.

From Southeast Asia, VNPS 17, a frigate of the Vietnam People’s Navy, reached Visakhapatnam. The visit underscores growing multilateral cooperation and defense ties between India and Vietnam.