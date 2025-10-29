Sai Trust Invites Governor, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan For Centenary Celebrations

Vijayawada: The Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, R.J. Rathnakar, along with Trustee I.S.N. Prasad, extended a formal invitation to the Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, for the forthcoming Centenary Birth Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The trustees also met Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology, K. Pawan Kalyan, inviting him to attend the grand centenary festivities.

Both meetings were held in a cordial atmosphere, featuring detailed discussions on the programme schedule, preparations, and special initiatives being undertaken to mark the historic occasion.

Pawan expressed his deep reverence for Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, describing the opportunity to offer gratitude to Swami as an act of devotion and privilege.

Both the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister commended the Trust’s enduring efforts in advancing Bhagawan’s humanitarian and spiritual mission, assuring their full support for the centenary celebrations.