Sai Prasad Dons Role as Chief Secretary Today

VIJAYAWADA: Following a major administrative reshuffle, senior IAS officer G. Sai Prasad would move in as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Prasad would take charge at the AP Secretariat, succeeding incumbent Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, whose tenure ends on February 28.

On November 29, the state government issued GO-Rt-2230, extending the tenure of Vijayanand by three months. In the same order, it named Sai Prasad as the next CS.

Prasad was serving as special chief secretary to the water resources department and as ex-officio special CS to the chief minister.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the AP cadre, Sai Prasad holds an MTech degree. He was inducted into the IAS on September 15, 1991, and began his administrative career as assistant collector in Warangal (1992–1993) in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. He later served as assistant collector in Paderu (1993–1995) and as commissioner of the Guntur municipal corporation (1995–1997).

Sai Prasad went on to serve as joint collector of Kadapa (1997–1998), collector of Kurnool (2000–2003), and collector of Chittoor district (June–October 2003). His tenure in the power sector included key positions such as joint managing director of AP Transco (2003–2004), CMD of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company (2004–2006), and CMD of AP Central Power Distribution Company (2006–2010).

He also served as vice-chairman of the AP housing board (2010–2011).

At the Centre, Sai Prasad worked as joint secretary at the power ministry from October 2011 to June 2014. He later served as secretary to the chief minister (2014–2016) and principal secretary to the CM (2016–2019).

Between 2020 and 2022, he was CMD of AP Solar Power Corporation and ex-officio principal secretary to the energy department. He subsequently served as chief commissioner of land administration (2022–2024).

Since June 2024, he has been special chief secretary to the water resources department. From January 2025, he has additionally been serving as ex-officio special chief secretary to the CM.