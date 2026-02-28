Sai Prasad Assumes Charge As Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer G. Sai Prasad formally assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday at the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati.

Sai Prasad took over from outgoing Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, who retired from service on the same day. The new Chief Secretary assumed office at 11.33 am following a special prayer ceremony held amid Vedic chants and blessings by priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

The ceremony was attended by Special Chief Secretaries S.S. Rawat and M.T. Krishna Babu, Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretaries Syamala Rao, Mukesh Kumar Meena and Kanthilal Dande, and several senior officials. Secretaries including S. Satyanarayana, M.M. Naik and Pratibha Devi, heads of various departments, representatives of employees’ associations at the State Secretariat, and officials from multiple wings greeted Sai Prasad and extended their congratulations.

Chairman of the state 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee, Lanka Dinakar, along with chairpersons of various corporations, also conveyed their best wishes. Officials and employees from different departments later called on the new Chief Secretary to felicitate him.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sai Prasad is an M.Tech graduate and was selected to the Indian Administrative Service on September 15, 1991. He began his administrative career as Assistant Collector in Warangal (June 1992–May 1993) in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and later served as Assistant Collector in Paderu (September 1993–April 1995).

He went on to serve as Commissioner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (August 1995–March 1997), Joint Collector of Kadapa (May 1997–August 1998), Collector of Kurnool (July 2000–June 2003) and Collector of Chittoor (June 2003–October 2003).

Sai Prasad subsequently held several key positions in the power sector, including Joint Managing Director of AP Transco (October 2003–August 2004), Chairman and Managing Director of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (August 2004–May 2006), and CMD of AP Central Power Distribution Company Limited (May 2006–February 2010). He later served as Vice-Chairman of the AP Housing Board (February 2010–October 2011).

At the national level, he served as Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Power (October 2011–June 2014). After returning to the state, he was appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister (June 2014–February 2016) and later Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister (February 2016–May 2019).

Between January 2020 and February 2022, Sai Prasad served as CMD of AP Solar Power Corporation Private Limited and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Energy Department. He later held the post of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (February 2022–June 2024) and subsequently served as Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister from June 2024 to January 2025, before assuming office as Chief Secretary.