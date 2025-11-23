Sai Baba’s Services To Anantapur Remain Everlasting: MP

KURNOOL: Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju said the services rendered by Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in drinking water supply, medical care and education would remain everlasting. He was speaking at the Sri Sathya Sai centenary celebrations held at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Sunday.

The MP said it was a matter of pride that the state government had declared the centenary celebrations a state festival. He noted that Sai Baba, born in Puttaparthi in Anantapur district, transformed the region by establishing key water projects, hospitals and educational institutions when the district was facing severe hardships.

He added that Sai Baba’s initiatives had benefitted crores of people worldwide, bringing significant improvements in education, healthcare, water supply and spiritual tourism. Sai service organisations are active in around 166 countries, he said, guided by principles of truth, righteousness, peace and love.

District collector Dr A. Siri said Sai Baba preached that love is the greatest religion. She appreciated the Sai organisations for their selfless service and noted that his water projects addressed long-standing drinking water issues in drought-prone regions. She urged people to follow his teachings of truth, righteousness, peace, love and non-violence, and to support efforts to improve literacy in Kurnool.

Joint collector Noorul Quamer, DRO C. Venkata Narayanamma, officials from various departments and members of the Sai Seva Trust also participated.