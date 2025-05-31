Sahasra Kalashabhishekam To Be Performed For Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy On June 1

NELLORE: A special Sahasra Kalashabhishekam will be performed on June 1 for Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, one of the Pancha Berams (five deities) of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple.

Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, a silver idol adorned with a Makara Thoranam, was gifted to the temple by Queen Saamavai. The idol is offered abhishekam with cow milk and water twice daily during Thomala Seva in the morning and evening.

On Sunday, as part of the Sahasra Kalashabhishekam (ritual bathing with 1,008 kalasams), the deities Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, and Sri Viswaksena Swamy will be placed on a special platform at the Garudalwar Sannidhi.

Facing the main deity in the sanctum sanctorum, Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy—also known as the Kautuka Murthy—will be the focal point of the elaborate ritual, which will be performed in Ekantam (without public participation).

All Arjita Sevas at the temple will continue as per the regular schedule.