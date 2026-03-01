Safety Lapses Trigger High-intensity Blast At Vetlapalem Fireworks Unit

Vijayawada: Non-compliance with safety norms at a makeshift fireworks manufacturing unit resulted in a high-intensity blast that claimed 20 lives at Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion occurred at Surya Sri Fire Works, owned by Adabala Arjun. According to official records, the unit had its explosives licence renewed for the period 2024–26 by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Kakinada, permitting manufacture of fireworks or gunpowder not exceeding 15 kg at any given time. The Fire Services Department had issued a No Objection Certificate under the Explosives Rules, 2008, valid until March 31, 2026.

As per licence conditions, the unit was required to have fire extinguishers, fire buckets, hose reels, an automatic sprinkler system, a manually operated fire alarm system, a 25,000-litre water storage tank and a fire pump. The owner had also obtained registration under the AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1988, declaring that only four workers would be engaged, with validity from January 11, 2024 to March 31, 2028.

In October 2025, the Peddapuram DSP, Assistant District Fire Officer, CI of Samalkot police station and the Samalkot tahsildar had submitted a joint inspection report stating that there were no deficiencies in compliance with safety norms at the unit.

However, contrary to these approvals, the unit allegedly violated multiple norms. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that 20 persons died in the incident, nine were hospitalised in critical condition and two were reported safe, taking the total number of workers present at the site to 31.

Eyewitnesses said the fireworks unit was operating in a temporary structure, surrounded by agricultural fields on three sides and a canal on the fourth. Given the intensity of the blast, which was felt up to four km away, officials suspect that the unit was handling between 500 kg and 1,000 kg of explosive material, far exceeding the permitted limit of 15 kg.

There were reportedly no fire safety systems such as sprinklers at the site, and electrical wiring had been installed, with ceiling fans fitted inside the structure. The explosion was so powerful that bodies were flung up to 500 metres and were charred beyond recognition. An electric scooter and two to three motorcycles were also gutted in the fire.

With the marriage season at its peak, officials suspect that the unit may have received large orders, leading to excessive storage of raw explosive materials and engagement of additional workers.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the blast may have been triggered by inexperienced workers overfilling explosive material beyond permissible limits, which, combined with large quantities of stored raw materials, resulted in the high-intensity explosion.

Interestingly, the fireworks unit owner reportedly fled the scene after the incident, while his father was among those killed in the blast.