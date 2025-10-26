Safety Drive In AP; 361 Cases Filed Against Travel Buses

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh road transport department has undertaken a statewide inspection of private buses, following the recent Kurnool bus mishap.



Acting on directions from transport commissioner Manish Sinha, the authorities launched a two-day drive across the state to screen private vehicles for safety and compliance. Cases have been registered against 361 travel buses found violating administrative norms.During the checks, 40 buses were seized for serious breaches, while 63 buses were flagged for unauthorised alterations to their seating arrangements. Fines have been levied on operators who failed to install mandatory fire safety equipment, officials said.The drive found 11 buses operating without emergency exits and 83 buses lacking fire extinguishers, prompting penal action and fines. As many as 14 buses were identified as being deficient in fire alarms and other safety systems. Eleven buses were found ferrying goods and parcels without required permits.The district-wise breakdown reveals Nandyal district led in violations, with 66 cases, followed by Palnadu (36), Prakasam (34), NTR (42), Tirupati (25), Chittoor (8), Kurnool (14) and Annamayya (21).Alongside the inspections, awareness sessions are being conducted for passengers, educating them on the use of emergency exits and safe evacuation procedures in the event of an accident.