Safety Compliance Drive: 289 Cases Filed, 18 Pvt Travel Buses Seized

Vijayawada: In the wake of the recent Kurnool bus accident that claimed 19 lives, the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has intensified its state-wide enforcement drive to ensure safety compliance among private travel buses operating with All India Permits.

Over the last two days, officials have registered 289 violation cases, seized 18 buses, and collected Rs 7.08 lakh in compounding fees.

They are inspecting the buses to find out whether they are having valid documents and their validity also like registration certificate, regular permit, All India Permit, insurance, pollution, fitness certificate and the licence to the driver. Apart from this, they are also checking whether the buses are having fire extinguisher, first aid box, emergency exit and any blockages to reach them in case of emergency situations, any overload of passengers, collection of extra fare from the passengers and others.

Moreover, the authorities are checking the buses to find out whether the seating arrangement matches with the permission accorded and mentioned in the registration certificate more prominently given the reason that some buses arrange extra seats given huge demand from the passengers during the festive season and cause a great risk to their safety especially when the driver applies sudden brakes. They are also checking the luggage section in the buses to find out any unauthorised transport of cargo for commercial purpose and not belonging to the travelling passengers.

Out of a total number of 289 cases booked, a whopping 103 cases belonged to buses having no fire extinguisher installed to be used at the time of fire mishap. Cases pertaining to other irregularities include: no valid documents-8, no emergency doors-13, no fire alarm/protection system-1, passenger list not maintained-34, no driving licence to the driver-4, unauthorised alternations in the buses-45, carrying merchandise-10, other irregularities-127.

Among these cases across AP, Eluru-55 cases and three buses seized; East Godavari-17 cases and four buses seized for departmental action; Konaseema-27 cases, one bus seized and compounding fee of Rs 97,600 collected; Chittoor-22 cases and Rs 3.81 compounding fee collected; Kurnool-12 cases and Rs 2.42 lakh CF collected; Visakhapatnam-seven cases and one bus sized and in Nandyal-four cases booked and Rs 51,200 CF collected.

AP transport commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that they are taking up special enforcement drive on All India Permit buses in all districts in the state and booked 289 cases for various violations and the drive focussed mainly on passenger safety compliance, vehicle documentation and adherence to permit conditions.

On the other hand, the transport authorities say that they will continue the special drive in the next few days and maintain that they have been doing it at regular intervals and recently for two weeks during the Dasara festival keeping mind safety of the people.