Safety audit must at all hazardous industries: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Tuesday ordered safety audits once every three months at all hazardous industries in the state without fail. He made it clear that the 100-day action plan in government departments should be implemented to achieve specific goals. He had a review meeting with the officials of ITE&C, NRI empowerment, tourism and culture, cinematography, industries, commerce, labour, factories and other departments at the state secretariat.



Talking about the industries department, the CS said a safety audit must be conducted once in three months in hazardous industries. Necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent accidents in industries, he said.



Neerabh Kumar Prasad stated that there was a need to review various schemes and programs introduced and implemented during the previous government.



IT secretary Sourabh Gaur and tourism in-charge MD Abhishikt Kishore participated in the meeting. S. Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, Dr N. Yuvraj, secretary and special secretary Vijaya Kumar virtually participated in the meeting.





