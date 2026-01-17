Safety Assurance Draws More to Participate in Sankranti: CM

Tirupati:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said people who were once hesitant to visit their native villages are now returning there “with confidence and a renewed sense of safety.”

Addressing the media at his native Naravaripalle on Thursday, the Chief Minister said improved law and order and better access to basic services have restored public confidence, encouraging families to come from far and celebrate the festival in their villages.



“I have been participating in the Sankranti festival at my native village for over a decade to inspire people to stay connected to their roots and take part in the development of their birthplaces,” he said.



Naidu said his physical presence in the village, initiated nearly 16 years ago by his wife Bhuvaneswari, later became a personal commitment that strengthened his resolve to pursue meaningful development in and around Naravaripalle. “This thinking led to initiation of several welfare and development programmes, including Janmabhoomi and the recent ones such as P4, Margadarsi and Bangaru Kutumbam, aimed at providing immediate relief and long-term improvement in living standards," he said.



While government policies and reforms had helped many progress, he said, large sections of society still lacked proper living conditions. “Though economic growth and wealth creation had increased, inequality has widened,” he observed, adding that growth had little value unless disparities were reduced.



He said the P4 initiative was launched with this objective and 10 lakh families were adopted so far. The government would give it special focus in 2026, he said, stressing that development required planning and management skills along with financial support.



Describing Sankranti as a farmers’ festival, Naidu said the fresh harvest marked the season and `10,000 crore had been paid to paddy farmers,” enabling them to celebrate without financial stress.” The state, he said, was working towards Swarna Andhra in line with Viksit Bharat 2047, with clear targets set for 2029 and 2039.



Naidu said land disputes, including the Settipalli issue, had been resolved. He alleged that the previous government had created confusion by placing unnecessary lands under Section 22-A. Surveys and free QR code-enabled pattadar passbooks would be completed within a year and all revenue issues would be resolved by 2027.



The Chief Minister said the Sanjeevani programme was being implemented in Chittoor district and it would be extended statewide, alongside promotion of natural farming, dairy development, skill training, anganwadi upgradation and improved education. Rural tourism and homestays around Tirupati would be encouraged, positioning the city as a future wedding destination hub.