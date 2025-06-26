Sadineni Slams Gandhi Family for Being Authoritarian

Vijayawada: AP BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma on Wednesday slammed the Gandhi family for still continuing its authoritarian attitude towards the people, as it did during the Emergency.

Recalling the declaration of national emergency by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, Yamini called it a black day in the democratic history of India.

The senior BJP leader called upon people to not only remember the past but also take steps to maintain caution against conspiracy to avoid repetition of such authoritarian tendencies in future.

Yamini accused former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi of stifling democracy.



