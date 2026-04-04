Sabala Bhojanalu Promotes Traditional Foods And Seed Diversity In Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Sabala Bhojanalu festival in Visakhapatnam has emerged as a celebration of indigenous food traditions and seed diversity, drawing large crowds since its launch on April 1 at a goshala in Krishnapuram near Simhachalam.

The venue featured palm-leaf decorations, paddy sheaves and traditional displays, along with demonstrations of cold-pressed oil extraction, bamboo crafts and pottery. Stalls showcased rare seed varieties that were once common but are now scarce.

Visitors were served meals prepared using ingredients from natural and cow-based farming. Dishes made with traditional rice varieties highlighted the nutritional value of indigenous grains.

Organisers initially arranged food for 2,000 people, but rising demand has increased capacity to around 5,000 daily, with higher turnout expected over the weekend. The food is prepared in brass vessels using traditional methods.

The festival also featured an exhibition of indigenous cattle breeds from across India, underlining their role in sustainable agriculture.

Organised by SAVE under the leadership of Vijayaram, the event aims to reconnect people with traditional food systems and biodiversity.