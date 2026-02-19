SAAP To Launch State-level Chess League On Feb. 21

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) is set to launch the state-level chess event of its flagship SAAP League at the Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati on February 21, with 360 qualified players gearing up to compete across four age categories.

The announcement comes on the heels of an overwhelming response at the district-level trials held on February 17, where a total of 2,445 chess players from across all 26 districts of the state took part.Following an intra-district selection process, 360 players secured their places in the main round, which will feature competition in the Under-19, Under-17, Under-15, and Under-13 age categories.The SAAP League is designed for athletes between the ages of 12 and 20 and spans 31 sports disciplines across all 26 districts, encompassing five beach sports, three para sports, and three masters disciplines.The state-level league, which commences at Tirupati on February 21, will continue across multiple disciplines for the remainder of the year, culminating with basketball on December 26, 2026.Two-time Women's World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy extended her best wishes to the participants, saying she was delighted to witness such large-scale participation from across the state.S. Bharani, IFS, vice-chairperson and MD of the SAAP, described the league as a structured and inclusive approach to sports development in the state.