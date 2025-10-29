SAAP Chief Moves Andhra Pradesh HC, Seeks SIT Probe Into TTD Parakamani Scam

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani controversy has taken a fresh turn, with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman and Telugu Desam leader Animini Ravi Naidu filing a petition in the High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

In his public interest litigation (PIL), Ravi Naidu urged the court to constitute an SIT comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the State Police, and senior TTD officials. He argued that a combined investigation was essential to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the alleged theft of foreign currency from the Parakamani.

The case dates back to March 2023, when C.V. Ravi Kumar, a Parakamani supervisor from the Jeeyar Mutt attached to the TTD, was caught stealing foreign currency. Though a charge sheet was filed in the Tirupati court, the matter was settled through Lok Adalat, after which the accused reportedly donated seven properties to the TTD.

Ravi Naidu’s petition follows the High Court’s order of October 27, which directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct parallel investigations into the case. Both agencies were asked to submit their reports by December 2, when the matter will next be heard.

As per the court’s directions, the CID probe will be led by an officer of Director General of Police (DGP) rank, while the ACB will examine the assets and bank accounts of the main accused, verifying whether they align with known sources of income.

Ravi Naidu maintained that only a high-level probe under court supervision could reveal the full extent of the scandal. He suggested that if an SIT was not feasible, the court could appoint a special committee headed by a retired High Court judge, including senior police and TTD officials.

He also sought directions to the Chief Secretary, the Endowments and Home Department Secretaries, the Director General of Police, and the TTD Executive Officer to preserve all records and evidence related to the case.