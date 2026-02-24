Rythu Sangham Seeks New Tenant Policy

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham activists staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office at Eluru on Monday, demanding that the government apply the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme to the tenant farmers also and help them liberally.

The Sangham and Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Sangham jointly took up the agitation. Rythu Sangham state president V Krishnaiah demanded that the government enact a new tenancy policy for the protection of tenant farmers.”Many lands are being cultivated by tenant farmers, but they are not able to get the benefits of government schemes meant for the farmers and those from the agriculture department,” he said.

He said that transport charges and porter chargers should be paid to tenant farmers for carrying their crop to the rythu seva kendras.

Krishnaiah said that the central and state governments are making laws that are anti-farmer and favourable to the corporate companies.

The state government is failing to implement the promises made by the ruling parties to support tenant farmers, he alleged.

He said tenant farmers are stuck in deep debt due to agriculture losses.

The tenant farmers shouted slogans demanding that their problems be resolved. ”If tenant farmers are neglected, the nation would face a food crisis,” he said.

Krishnaiah said the tenant farmers should be given identification cards, crop loans, compensation for crop loss and benefits of agriculture schemes.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Worker Association vice president A Ravi, AP farmers association district secretary K Srinivas, CITU district president R Linga Raju, AP tenant farmers association district co-convener Vejju Sriramachandra Murthy and others were present. They submitted a memorandum to the district collector Vetri Selvi.