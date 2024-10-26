 Top
Rythu bazaar farmers stage bandh

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
25 Oct 2024 9:59 PM GMT
Farmers at Rythu Bazaar staged a sudden bandh on Friday evening, closing their stalls.(Representational Image.DC File Photo)

Kakinada:Farmers at Rythu Bazaar staged a sudden bandh on Friday evening, closing their stalls. They demanded that shop allotments for deceased farmers be transferred to their family members.

The farmers alleged that during the YSRC regime, eight traders were allocated shops, which Telugu Desam leaders are now attempting to revoke to reassign to their party workers. However, the Rythu Bazaar farmers resisted these efforts, demanding that the current allocations remain unchanged.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Farmers Rythu Bazaar 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
