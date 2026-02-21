RySS Pushes Natural Farming To Raise Farmer Incomes

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) CEO Rama Rao on Saturday called for coordinated efforts to strengthen farmer welfare and expand natural farming across Andhra Pradesh, stating that agricultural prosperity was key to the nation’s progress.

Addressing a Buyers–Sellers Networking Meet organised under the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative at Guntur, he said chemical-intensive farming had led to environmental imbalances, while natural farming offered a sustainable alternative.

Rama Rao said nearly 12 lakh farmers in the state were practising natural farming, with another 6.25 lakh transitioning under the National Mission on Natural Farming. He said Andhra Pradesh’s model had inspired 25 other states and countries including Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Zambia.

The meet facilitated direct interaction between farmers and buyers, with entrepreneurs outlining procurement requirements. Machinery suppliers and logistics providers also participated, leading to initial procurement discussions.

Communitisation Thematic Lead Chandrasekhar addressed concerns over yields, citing field evidence and the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing method, and stressed the need for remunerative prices. Marketing Thematic Lead Bijay Narsingh, representatives of the Rythu Nestham Foundation, district project managers and farmers attended.