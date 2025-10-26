Godavari Temples Gear Up For Karthika Rush

KAKINADA: Officials of various temples in the Godavari districts have made special arrangements to meet the rush of devotees during this holy Karthika Maasa. They are expecting 40 per cent additional devotees compared to previous years, particularly due the free RTC bus travel scheme for women.

Previously, many women visited Shiva and famous temples near their houses. But with the free travel option available, they want to visit additional temples during the Karthika Maasa, including in the neighbouring or distant districts.

Officials of various temples said special arrangements have been made at their respective temples for clearing the rush. Some of the temples will also offer Anna Prasadam.

Samalkot’s Sri Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple executive officer B. Neelakantam told Deccan Chronicle that they are expecting an additional 25,000–35,000 additional devotees during the Karthika Maasa compared to previous years. He maintained that the temple can ensure a comfortable darshan of the God for up to 50,000 devotees.

Draksharama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple officials expected a rush of 25,000 devotees, which is 5,000 more. Temple EO Allu Durga Bhavani said to clear the rush, entry has been opened from “Two Gopurams.” Anna Prasadam will be distributed to all devotees, she stated.