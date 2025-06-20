Rural Women Taking To Active Wear For International Yoga Day

Visakhapatnam: As Andhra Pradesh gears up for the grand International Yoga Day (IYD) celebration at Visakhapatnam, most women across north Andhra, particularly in rural regions, are temporarily setting aside their sarees in favour of a more flexible attire, enabling fuller participation in yoga activities.



In a significant cultural shift, many women are turning to salwar-kameez sets. However, some, constrained by household resources, have opted for improvisation. “We have borrowed our children's leggings and are wearing them beneath our sarees,” stated D. Dhanalakshmi, an ASHA worker from Naupada village in Srikakulam district, in an interaction with Deccan Chronicle.



“We didn’t want our attire to become an excuse. Our CM has urged us to make International Yoga Day a success. So, we have adapted,” Dhanalakshmi underlined.



Institutions like the Department of Yoga and Consciousness at Andhra University have reinforced the push for inclusivity. Department head K. Ramesh Babu said, "We raised the concern with authorities, especially for women, who are from rural areas and whose uniforms are sarees. Their response has been positive, with proposed distribution of yoga-appropriate T-shirts and trousers." Traditionally, sarees have been the daily wear. But for those preparing to join in thousands in the synchronised yoga demonstrations, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the six-yard drape poses a challenge, especially when performing yogasanas like Trikonasana or Bhujangasana.

Many grassroots workers have chosen to take the initiative themselves. Anganwadi worker K. Padmavati from Palavalasa panchayat of Anandapuram pointed out that lack of flexible clothing became apparent during their practice sessions. “We then launched a campaign urging women to wear Punjabi dresses. Younger workers are excited, but some older women are hesitant. So, we have suggested leggings under sarees, and it has worked,” said Padmavati.