Rural Road Details Through Geo Rural Road System: Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: People in rural Andhra Pradesh would soon be able to access detailed information on village roads through an advanced digital platform, the Geo Rural Road Management System.



Stating this on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the system was being developed by the Panchayat Raj and rural development department.

Chairing a review meeting at his camp office in Mangalagiri with officials from the Panchayat Raj, rural development and rural water supply departments, Pawan Kalyan said his prime objective was to ensure every village got clean drinking water and pothole-free roads.

The new system, he said, would make data on every rural road publicly accessible, incorporating real-time information on road conditions and t new constructions. As part of a pilot project, the Geo rural road management system would be integrated with the Adavi Thalli Baata programme in tribal regions to monitor the works on a regular basis.



Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the Adavi Thalli Baata and Jal Jeevan Mission works, the Deputy CM called for immediate planning to speed them up. Pawan directed the officials to prepare an action plan within 48 hours and form a working group with coordination between RTGS and the engineering departments. “Every project must ensure accountability to the people,” he said.Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the Adavi Thalli Baata and Jal Jeevan Mission works, the Deputy CM called for immediate planning to speed them up.

Adavi Thalla Baata: With an outlay of Rs 1,158 crore drawn from central and state schemes, 662 roads would connect 761 tribal villages under Adavi Thalli Baata. Officials must expedite utilisation of SASKI funds to launch Palle Panduga 2.0, aimed at building 4,007km of village roads, goshalas and magic drains at a cost of Rs 2,123 crore, he said.

Coordination with the finance department was stressed to ensure timely release of funds. With an outlay of Rs 1,158 crore drawn from central and state schemes, 662 roads would connect 761 tribal villages under Adavi Thalli Baata. Officials must expedite utilisation of SASKI funds to launch Palle Panduga 2.0, aimed at building 4,007km of village roads, goshalas and magic drains at a cost of Rs 2,123 crore, he said.Coordination with the finance department was stressed to ensure timely release of funds.

Pawan said the state was advancing the Jal Jeevan Mission in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to provide safe drinking water to every household. Site inspections would be held from Nov 17 to evaluate progress and water quality in ongoing projects across Chittoor, Prakasam, Palnadu and Godavari districts.

On the Swamitva scheme, he asked officials to issue property ownership cards to one crore rural residents by March. Surveys have been completed in 613 villages and continuing in 5,800 more.



The Deputy CM clarified that all property cards would carry the state emblem, ensuring transparency and legal validity.



