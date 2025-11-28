Rural Haat Sanctioned For Parumanchala

Kurnool: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) assistant general manager K.R. Karthik said the newly sanctioned Rural Haat at Parumanchala would resolve long-standing marketing difficulties faced by local farmers. Speaking at the bhoomi puja on Thursday, he said farmers had been selling vegetables along roadsides for years, struggling particularly during rains and harsh summers.

He said the haat, sanctioned by NABARD, will be constructed by the Gram Panchayat and will provide a dedicated space for farmers to sell their produce safely and conveniently.

Society president Mohan Raju appealed to villagers to cooperate for speedy completion of the project. Sarpanch M. Prakasam, local leaders and residents were present.