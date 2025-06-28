Running Strong At 74, Rao Inspiration To Many

HYDERABAD: Every day at 4 am, when most of the city is still asleep, a 74-year-old ties his laces, stretches lightly and hits the road. What started as a normal walk to stay healthy at 68 has now turned into an inspiring journey of marathons in India and abroad and motivation for many.

Nagabhushana Rao is the city’s oldest active runner. He has completed 32 half-marathons, 18 full 42.2-km marathons, and three ultra-marathons. “I started walking and jogging just to stay healthy. One day, I saw a newspaper ad for a 10K run and thought, why not give it a try.” That run turned out to be a turning point.

With encouragement from his sons living abroad, who also take part in runs, he participated in his first half marathon. “My sons, who live abroad, also take part in runs. I asked them what these events were like and told them to send me pictures. Their encouragement really pushed me to take part,” he said.

He took part in his first half marathon soon after and finished it in 2 hours and 14 minutes, winning first place in the above-65 age category. “That’s my most memorable run. Standing first gave me so much confidence.” He then took part in his first full marathon at 72, during the NMDC Marathon, which he completed in six hours.

Nagabhushana Rao has gone from six hours to completing full marathons in four and a half hours. He even completed the Tata Ultra Marathon in Lonavala, a 50-km uphill run. “People say it’s one of the toughest marathons. I wanted to test myself. It was hard, but I finished it,” shared Nagabhushana.

His day begins early, with a run of 10 to 16 km daily and a weekly rest day. “Practice is the key. I wake up at 4 am, stretch and warm up and start my run by 5. I run for nearly 2 hours and try to cover at least 10–16 km every day. I take a break once a week. I eat whatever is made at home, lots of vegetables, no sugar. I drink hot water and eat eggs before my morning run.”

He also challenged himself to do the 21/21 run — 21 km every day for 21 days — and finished it successfully. Discipline is what keeps him going. Even after having chikungunya last July, he bounced back within months and returned to full marathons by December. “I was weak and couldn’t take part in a few marathons. But I didn’t give up. I started walking slowly in October, resumed running in November, and in December I took part in a full marathon and completed it in 5 hours. That gave me a lot of confidence, and that’s when I realised, I still had it in me. I was into sports during school and was an NCC cadet too,” he added.

Along the way, he’s become an inspiration to many. “People often stop me during runs and ask how I do it. Some ask how I keep improving at this age and I tell them it’s all about regular practice.”

During a recent trip to the US, he even encouraged his grandson to run a half marathon with him. His wife, Bangaru Lakshmi, is one of his biggest supporters. “We feel proud seeing him so active and passionate even at this age. His energy and discipline inspire all of us at home,” she explained.

“My advice to youngsters is to make time for physical activity, especially running. In today’s fast-paced world, it helps both physically and mentally. Even if you have a busy job, running in the morning gives you energy and discipline for the entire day. It keeps your mind and body healthy. Start small but stay consistent,” he said.

Up next on his calendar are the NMDC Marathon in August and the Ladakh Full Marathon in September.