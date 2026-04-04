‘Run For Jesus’ Rally Draws Thousands In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Thousands of Christians participated in the ‘Run for Jesus’ rally organised by the Federation of Churches and the Christian United Forum in Vijayawada on Saturday to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The rally began at St Paul’s Cathedral, with participants carrying torches and singing hymns, creating an atmosphere of devotion and unity. It passed through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Mother Teresa Circle, Giripuram Red Circle and Bishop Azariah School before concluding at CSI St Paul’s Basilica Church near the State Guest House.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayawada Catholic Diocese bishop Dr Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said the contributions of Christian missionaries in education and healthcare since pre-Independence times remain significant. He, however, expressed concern over alleged infringement of Christian rights and warned against any attempts to curtail religious freedom.

Monsignor Father Muvvala Prasad termed recent Supreme Court rulings on Dalit Christians as unfortunate and urged the community to safeguard its constitutional rights and dignity.

Several pastors, religious leaders and community representatives participated in the rally, which concluded peacefully.