Ruling-Opposition Duel Again Over CID-ACB TTD Parakamani Probe

TIRUPATI: A new controversy has erupted over the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani case after former devasthanam chairman and YSRC senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged lapses in the CID-ACB investigations instituted by the NDA coalition government.

Bhumana’s press conference in Tirupati on Friday drew a sharp rebuttal from current TTD board member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy of the BJP. The former TTD chairman alleged that the CID and ACB probes, ordered by the High Court, are being carried out selectively by the ruling TD-led government. In this context, he pointed out that some trust board members who served during the YSRC regime and continue in the present TTD board have not been summoned for questioning.

“If the probe is fair, these members should also be examined. Why only those linked to YSRC should be questioned?” Bhumana asked, alleging political bias in the dual investigations.

Defending decisions taken during his tenure, the YSRC leader maintained that the then TTD administration acted as per legal procedure in accepting properties linked to C.V. Ravi Kumar, the accused in the Parakamani theft case. He noted that TTD has routinely accepted donations and gift deeds from devotees without verifying their personal credentials.

Referring to the Lok Adalat verdict of September 2023, which acquitted Ravi Kumar, the former TTD chairman questioned whether the present devasthanam board has the authority to set aside the Lok Adalat order.

Bhumana reiterated that there was no corruption at any stage in handling the Parakamani case in 2023. He declared that he is ready to resign from politics if any charge is proved against him in the ongoing investigation.

Countering the YSRC leader, TTD board member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy of the BJP rejected Bhumana’s defence. He questioned the authority of the previous TTD administration in entering into a compromise with accused Ravi Kumar. He said the accused was caught red-handed attempting to steal USD $900 from the Tirumala Temple Parakamani on April 29, 2023, and should have been dealt with strictly under the law.

Bhanu Prakash alleged that properties worth about ₹14 crore belonging to the accused and his family were taken as a donation to absolve Ravi Kumar, which he described as questionable. He expressed confidence that the ongoing CID and ACB investigations will soon reveal the full details of the case and the roles of those involved.