Rules Framed To Regulate Display Advertisements in AP Cities

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would regulate all advertisements and display devices across nagar panchayats, municipalities and municipal Corporations.

Advertisements are banned near religious places, statues, schools, hospitals, government offices, traffic intersections, heritage sites, bridges and medians, and in areas where they obstruct natural light or ventilation.

On Tuesday, the government notified the Regulation and Control of Display Devices (promotion of products and services) in the Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2025, introducing the state’s first comprehensive framework for such regulations.

All advertisements must now avoid blocking public movement, harming heritage structures or degrading urban aesthetics, while remaining digitally traceable.

From now on, mandatory structural safety certification is required for all devices above 50 sq-ft, including rooftop and ground-mounted hoardings. These must meet wind and seismic resistance standards, undergo annual engineer audits and follow strict norms for unipoles.

Unsafe or illegal structures would be removed immediately, with costs; and penalties recovered from violators. Public liability insurance is compulsory for all display devices.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to build clean, modern and investment-ready cities. “The rules aim to eliminate clutter caused by irregular hoardings, flex banners near institutions, unsafe structures and revenue loss from unauthorised ads.”

Urban development principal secretary Suresh Kumar said the reform sets a national model for safe, clean and citizen-friendly urban spaces.

He further stated that ULBs will enforce bans on content related to obscenity, nudity, tobacco, liquor, drugs, violence, hate speech, defamation and content insulting caste, religion, nation or children.

A unified online portal will be launched within 45 days for licences, permissions, fee payments and real-time monitoring.

Suresh Kumar said two categories of Licenced displayers are introduced—individual displayers (up to 10 devices) and professional displayers (no limit). Every device requires permission, display of a number, printer details, contact and GSTIN.

Advertising sites on municipal lands would now be allotted only through public auction, ensuring transparency and stronger municipal revenues.