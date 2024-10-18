Ruia hospital plans new facilities

Tirupati: The SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here will soon have some additional facilities. The hospital development society (HDS) has decided to upgrade its medical services and infrastructure to “better serve the underprivileged communities.”



The decision was made at an HDS meeting on Friday, chaired by district collector Venkateswar, in the presence of city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and municipal commissioner Mourya. The HDS stressed its commitment to providing quality medical care to the poor.

The initiatives include the installation of 11 new CCTV cameras in key areas and four new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants near operation theatres, ensuring clean water for critical medical facilities.

The installation of the RO plants will be funded through the NTR Medical Services.

The participants stressed the importance of collaboration among medical staff, engineers, and officials to strengthen the hospital’s role in supporting the underprivileged communities.

Venkateswar said this was the second HDS meeting under his leadership, and proposed regular discussions to address various long-pending issues. No meeting had taken place in the last 18 months. Only eight HDS meetings had been held in the last five years.

The committee approved recruitment of two biomedical engineers and three oxygen technicians to enhance the hospital’s operations. In addition, the purchase of 10 air conditioners for critical units like the SNCU, NICU, PICU and NRC was approved with funding provided by the college development society. HDS has limited resources.

The hospital will install a glow sign board for better visibility of emergency services and build new restrooms near the Emergency department with a budget of `5 lakh, promised from the college development society.

The meeting also discussed ongoing efforts to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for emergency equipment and ambulance rental services for patient transfers.

DM&HO, Dr Sreehari, hospital superintendent Dr Ravi Prabhu, SV Medical College principal Dr Chandrasekharan and representatives from various hospital departments, sanitation agencies, security services, and junior doctors were present.







