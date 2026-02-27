Ruckus in Council Over TTD Laddu Ghee Issue

Vijayawada: Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju has appealed to members of the ruling and opposition parties to avoid frequent house disruptions and safeguard its dignity.

The Chairman said it was unfortunate the way the ruling party members on Thursday demanded resumption of the ‘Question Hour’ even as he announced that it was deemed to have been over, and then they stalling the short discussion on the Tirupati laddu prasadam.

He said legislative affairs minister Payyavula Keshav made false allegations against him, saying that a note prepared for short discussion by the AP legislature secretary general and sent to the top official of the concerned department was misinterpreted as his “consent” to it.

Responding to the chairman’s remarks, agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu said that they indeed were having respect to the position of chairman and that the disruption of the house was unfortunate. He blamed the opposition YSR Congress members for this.

He said that though the government was ready to take up a discussion on the issue, the opposition members were intentionally disrupting the house. He sought a meeting of the business advisory committee to fix a schedule for discussion on the issue and said, “We are ready to discuss the issue even for four days when the house would resume its business on March 4.”

Atchannaidu alleged that the opposition was trying to disrupt the proceedings as they feared facts would come out if a discussion was held.

The opposition members continued to raise slogans by holding placards and blaming the government for avoiding a discussion. They even sat on the floor, raising slogans for a discussion on the Tirupati Laddu issue.

They alleged that the government was trying to stifle their voice for fear they would speak out facts and expose the failures of the government.

There, however, was no agreement on the issue as the opposition sought the first opportunity to speak on the laddu issue, followed by a “reply” from the government. The ruling party demanded that they should get the first opportunity to make statement. Amid the pandemonium, the chairman adjourned the house for the day.