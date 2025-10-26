RTO Seizes 78 Buses In Vizag Drive

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam regional transport office has seized 78 buses and filed 58 cases, in addition to imposing fines amounting to ₹9.1 lakh during raids conducted between October 15 and 24, deputy commissioner of transport R. Srinivas said.

The deputy commissioner stated that following the Jaisalmer bus accident in Rajasthan on October 14, the state transport commissioner held a teleconference with all deputy commissioners and directed them to conduct checks on all types of buses.

Several violations were found during the inspections, including expired national permits, non-payment of taxes, blocked emergency exits converted into additional seats, and non-compliance with fire safety norms. Srinivas said the state government does not permit unauthorised alterations of buses, yet some operators have been modifying vehicles in other states to bypass regulations.

In Anakapalle district, five buses were seized after the Kurnool accident on Friday morning. All of them had violated emergency exit norms, said road transport officer K. Manohar.

Deputy commissioner of Srikakulam V. Vijayasaradhi said his team inspected ten buses during the last 24 hours at Mandapam Toll Plaza near Tekkali but did not find any violations. All vehicles had valid fitness certificates, paid taxes, and carried fire extinguishers.

Vehicle inspections are also ongoing in Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and ASR districts.