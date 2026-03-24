RTO in Vizag Receives Bomb Threat via Email

Visakhapatnam: A bomb threat e-mail sent to the Road Transport Office (RTO) at Aganampudi under Duvvada police station limits triggered panic among officials on Monday, prompting a security sweep.

Police said the e-mail, traced to Chennai, warned of a bomb at the RTO premises and also demanded withdrawal of CBI cases against former Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji.

Following the alert, teams from Duvvada police station, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, conducted a thorough search of the office. No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was later deemed a hoax.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender through the e-mail’s IP address. Further inquiries are underway.