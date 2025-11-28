RTIH Unveils SPARK to Guide Early-Stage Innovators and Student Entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) has launched SPARK, its flagship Idea Exploration Programme aimed at supporting early-stage innovators, students and aspiring entrepreneurs in transforming their concepts into viable, scalable solutions.

The programme was inaugurated by Kondapalli Srinivas, minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment & Relations, government of Andhra Pradesh, who highlighted the state’s commitment to building an innovation-led entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Our state and country need more young entrepreneurs who will become torchbearers of development. Initiatives like SPARK offer the right direction and support to emerging innovators,” the minister said, emphasising that entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in driving societal transformation and economic growth.

Dhatri Reddy, CEO of RTIH and APIS, explained that the programme focuses on structured idea validation and early-stage mentorship. “Innovation begins with curiosity but becomes impactful only through structure, discipline and continuous learning. SPARK is designed to bridge that journey, helping individuals move from raw ideas to meaningful, implementable solutions,” she said.

The three-day boot camp provides participants with expert-led masterclasses, practical frameworks, personalised guidance and peer-learning opportunities. The curriculum includes idea validation, value proposition development, market analysis and pathways towards prototype development and start-up formation.