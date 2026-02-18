RTIH Signs Twin MoUs to Empower Kondapalli Artisans, Boost MSMEs

Vijayawada:In a significant step towards strengthening traditional crafts and the startup ecosystem, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), Vijayawada, exchanged two MoUs, one with the Kondapalli arts and crafts society and another with the AP chambers of commerce and industry federation.

The exchange ceremony was held at RTIH in Enikepadu and was attended by NTR district collector Lakshmisha.



The first MoU, aimed at promoting and strengthening the Kondapalli artisan community, was formally exchanged between RTIH CEO G Krishnan and Kondapalli arts and crafts society president Udayagiri Surya Prakash in the presence of society members and RTIH staff.



Under this collaboration, the focus would be on comprehensive artisan community development, including continuous handholding support, upgradation of traditional skills, product innovation and design development, branding and packaging, market linkages, skill development and training, as well as technology and infrastructure support.



The initiative also seeks to ensure overall socio-economic development of artisan families.



Addressing the gathering, Lakshmisha elaborated on the CM’s vision of “One Family – One Entrepreneur,” underscoring the need to empower artisan households through entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities. He noted that the partnership would help modernise Kondapalli crafts, expand their global reach and preserve their rich traditional heritage.



In the second MoU, RTIH joined hands with AP chambers to strengthen the startup and MSME ecosystem in the district. The agreement was exchanged between G Krishnan and AP chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, along with representatives from both organisations.

This collaboration would focus on incubation, mentorship, market and investor access, resource sharing, awareness programmes, outreach activities and vendor engagement.