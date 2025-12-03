RTGS to Serve as Common Data Centre for All Departments: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday clarified that the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) would function as the common data centre for all government departments.

This, he said, would mark a major step towards integrated governance and data-driven decision-making in Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing RTGS operations with senior officials at the secretariat, he announced that a comprehensive Data Lake—consolidating information from all departments—would become operational by the end of this month.

The government would begin analysing data across sectors to improve efficiency, transparency and delivery of public services.

Naidu emphasized that enhanced citizen services must strengthen positive public perception of the government. Officials must analyse feedback from the public and streamline services accordingly.

He also directed various departments to respond promptly to issues highlighted in the media and ensure that no compromise is made on matters concerning citizens.

Stressing the need for wide outreach, the CM said government schemes and welfare programmes must reach every household. The 175 Swarna Andhra Vision Units across constituencies should lead extensive public communication.

On agriculture, water security, marketing, and demand-driven crop planning, he said campaigns would be taken directly to farmers under the “Rythanna Meekosam” initiative to ensure better awareness and support.

Naidu also ordered analysis of data pertaining to companies and contractors operating in Andhra Pradesh to ensure they comply with tax regulations. By the end of December, 794 departmental services must be made accessible to citizens through WhatsApp Governance, he said.

The CM said economic indicators, including GSDP, would be monitored every month. Reports sent to the Centre would be based on Key Performance Indicators, he said and urged officials and employees to enhance their skills to meet emerging governance standards.

All departmental initiatives, he said, must align with public needs and priorities.