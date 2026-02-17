RTGS Meet: CM Calls For Simplifying Laws To Help People Access Services Easily

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said laws must be simplified so that the people can access government services easily.

Naid held a review meeting on Real Time Governance System with the senior officials at Undavalli in Guntur district on Monday. He called for the setting up of a committee to ensure that the government services reached the people. He also proposed an action plan to simplify certain procedures and norms in this context.

Maintaining that good governance is possible only through resort to technology, Naidu called upon various departments to gear up for it. He said, “Once technology is available in a full-fledged manner, people can access the government services without any hassle. There is a need for the governance system to move towards automation.”

The CM called for efforts to enhance digital literacy among the people and asked the 8.2 lakh strong government employees to undergo training in various courses either in online or offline mode. This, he said, would enhance their efficiency in the discharge of their duties.

“We would initiate steps to see that the efficiency of the staff members would be reflected in the annual confidential reports,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated the presentation made at the RTGS Centre on Data Lake, AWARE 2.0 etc during the visit of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Naidu asked officials to follow the highest standards in implementation of several welfare schemes and programmes and in the execution of projects.

Tasty food at Anna Canteens:

Officials, Naidu said, must also ensure quality to the food being offered at Anna Canteens.

The CM wanted the conditions in the hostels of BC, SC, ST and minorities to improve. Officials must identify the best hostel as a model and recommend the same standards in other hostels, he said.

Naidu called upon the police department to bring down the crime rate and said they should pay more attention to checking crimes against women. They must enhance visible policing.

He underscored the need for timely clearing of garbage in municipal corporation limits and municipalities to avoid pollution of drinking water sources. Officials must take up steps in advance to avoid spread of seasonal diseases in the rainy season.

The Chief Minister also called for enhancing the use of drones by government departments to ensure civic services reached the people